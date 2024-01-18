Bears To Interview USC QB Coach Kliff Kingsbury For OC Role

According to Adam Schefter, USC QB coach Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job.

This is especially notable because Kingsbury could end up coaching USC QB Caleb Williams in the NFL too if he is picked No. 1 by the Bears.

It’d be the second union between Kingsbury and a quarterback he coached in college after he played a role in the Cardinals selecting QB Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick when he was the head coach in Arizona.

Kingsbury, 44, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

After four seasons in Arizona, Kingsbury was let go and returned to USC as the QB coach.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ offensive coordinator search as the news is available.