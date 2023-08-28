Bears Waiving DT Bravvion Roy & G Logan Stenberg

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Bears are waiving DT Bravvion Roy.

Chicago claimed Roy off waivers from Carolina earlier this month. He primarily plays nose tackle.

Courtney Cronin reports the Bears have also decided to waive G Logan Stenberg, another preseason waiver claim from the Lions. The Bears will also waive OT Kellen Diesch, per Brad Biggs.

Roy, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020 out of Baylor. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Panthers opted to waive him during training camp and he was claimed by the Bears.

In 2022, Roy appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.

Stenberg, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Kentucky in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year deal worth a total of $4,036,640 including a $741,640 signing bonus when the Lions waived him during the preseason.

He was claimed by the Bears.

In 2022, Stenberg appeared in 16 games for the Lions and made four starts at guard.