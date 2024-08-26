Bears Waiving Eight Players

Per Dan Wiederer, the Bears waived eight players on Monday as they shaped their roster to 53 players ahead of the deadline on Tuesday.

The following is a list of players being let go by the team today:

White, 27, wound up going undrafted out of UNLV in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Raiders but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Raiders did, however, re-sign White to their practice squad soon after. He bounced on and off the team’s practice squad, including re-signing on a futures deal for 2021.

The Jets later signed White off of the Raiders’ practice squad. He was then waived and caught on with the Bears. White missed the rest of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL before joining the Michigan Panthers of the UFL.

During his college career at UNLV, White recorded 199 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles, a recovery, a defensive touchdown, and 15 passes defended over the course of four seasons 38 games.

For his career, White has appeared in six games for the Raiders and Jets, recording three total tackles.

Check back with NFLTR to see the latest additional roster moves and cuts before the deadline.