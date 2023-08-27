Bears Waiving OL Alex Leatherwood

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears are waiving OL Alex Leatherwood during their first roster cuts.

Leatherwood, 24, was a three-year starter at Alabama and was named a unanimous All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020. He also won the Outland Trophy and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. The Raiders drafted Leatherwood with pick No. 17 overall.

Leatherwood signed a four-year, $14,391,562 contract with the Raiders that includes a $7,826,591 signing bonus. The Raiders had a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024, but was among their final roster cuts last year and was quickly claimed by the Bears.

In 2022, Leatherwood appeared in all four games for the Bears.