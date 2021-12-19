Bears Widely Expected To Make Coaching Change By End Of Season

According to Jason La Canfora, it’s widely expected that the Chicago Bears will fire HC Matt Nagy and launch a search for a new head coach.

The Bears are 4-9 and have clearly fallen short of expectations for Nagy and the staff entering the season.

La Canfora says the Bears assistant coaches have been operating like they will need to find a new job for the 2022 season. Some of them have interviewed for job openings in college.

The Bears have never fired a coach during the season but with the recent rule change to allow teams to conduct interviews starting with two weeks remaining in the regular season, several ownership sources tell La Canfora they think some teams will take advantage of that ability to get a head start.

La Canfora previously reported if the Bears make a move, they are expected to consider Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich, Bills OC Brian Daboll and Patriots OC Josh McDaniels.

Nagy, 43, was hired by the Bears in January of 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018.

In four seasons with the Bears, Nagy has a record of 32-29 (52.5 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Matt Nagy as the news is available.