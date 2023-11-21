Bears Worked Out Eight Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears hosted eight players for workouts on Tuesday including LB Jermaine Carter.

The full list includes:

Of this group, Chicago signed Colbert and Dwumfour to their practice squad.

Carter, 28, was drafted by the Panthers in the fifth round out of Maryland in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.99 million rookie deal that included a $273,376 signing bonus.

He was testing unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career when he signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the Chiefs. However, Kansas City cut him coming out of the preseason.

Carter caught on with the Browns practice squad ahead of the 2022 season and bounced on and off their practice squad. The Texans signed him to the roster in early May but was cut loose after a couple of weeks.

In 2022, Carter appeared in seven games for the Browns and recorded 15 total tackles.