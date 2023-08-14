According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears worked out eight players on Monday.

The full list includes:

Taylor, 25, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round out of Colorado in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.313 million that included an $832,292 signing bonus.

Taylor wound up being waived coming out of the preseason in the third year of that deal. Philadelphia re-signed him to the practice squad and he spent the rest of the season there.

The Eagles signed Taylor to a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him loose earlier this month.

In 2021, Taylor appeared in nine games for the Eagles and recorded 39 total tackles and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.