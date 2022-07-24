Field Yates reports that the Chicago Bears worked out veteran OL Michael Schofield on Sunday.

Schofield, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Michigan by the Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft. Denver elected to waive him at the start of the 2017 season and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Schofield played out the final year of a four-year, $2,777,200 rookie contract before returning to Los Angeles on a two-year contract in 2018.

The Panthers signed him to a contract for the 2020 season and he later caught on with the Ravens but was released coming out of the preseason. He then played with the Chargers for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Schofield appeared in 15 games for the Chargers, starting in 12 at tackle.