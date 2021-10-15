Bengals Activate G Jackson Carman From COVID-19 List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they’ve activated G Jackson Carman from the COVID-19 list.

Carman, 21, was a two-year starter at Clemson and a Second Team All-ACC as a junior. The Bengals drafted Carman with pick No. 46 overall in the second round.

Carman signed a four-year deal worth $7,449,949 million and included $2,778,145 signing bonus with the Bengals.

In 2021, Carman has appeared in five games for the Bengals and made three starts for them at guard.

During his three years at Clemson, Carman started 27 games at left tackle, but he is projected as a guard at the next level.