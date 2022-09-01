Bengals Announce Six Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced six roster moves on Thursday including re-signing WR Mike Thomas and signing TE Nick Bowers, S Yusuf Corker, and CB Marvell Tell III to the practice squad.

Cincinnati also placed DE Khalid Kareem and CB Cam Taylor-Britt on the injured reserve.

Thomas, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.

Cincinnati brought him back on another one-year contract last year before releasing him coming out of the preseason and later re-signing him. They re-signed him, once again, back in March but was among their final roster cuts earlier this week.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and caught five passes for 52 yards receiving and no touchdowns.