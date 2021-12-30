Bengals Announce Three Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they are activating DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray from the COVID-19 list. They have also added LS Colin Holba to their practice squad.

We've made the following roster moves:

– Returned DT D.J. Reader and DE Wyatt Ray to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

– Signed LS Colin Holba to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 30, 2021

Reader, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal in March of 2020, however, he was injured and missed most of the season due to a quadriceps injury.

In 2021, Reader appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and recorded 42 tackles and two sacks.