Bengals Calling Free Agent QBs Following Joe Burrow Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Bengals have been calling free agent quarterbacks following QB Joe Burrow‘s toe injury.

Burrow is set to miss at least three months, and it’s likely Cincinnati will roll with QB Jake Browning as the starter. However, the Bengals don’t have another quarterback on the roster other than Brett Rypien on the practice squad, who has made four career starts.

Names like Desmond Ridder, Tommy DeVito or C.J. Beathard could be among the potential options the Bengals look at for depth.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2025, Burrow has appeared in two games and completed 21 of 36 passes for 189 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.