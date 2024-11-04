Bengals Confirm Torn ACL For TE Erick All

Bengals HC Zac Taylor confirmed Bengals fourth-round TE Erick All suffered a torn ACL in the Week 9 win over the Raiders, per Paul Dehner Jr.

All tore the same ACL almost exactly a year ago in college, so this is an awful outcome for a promising young player.

Expect the team to place All on injured reserve shortly and a nine-to-12-month rehab for All to return to the field.

All, 24, was selected with the No. 115 overall pick in the fourth round. He’s in the first year of his $4,813,104 rookie contract with Cincinnati which includes a $793,104 signing bonus

In 2024, All appeared in nine games for the Bengals and caught 20 passes for 158 yards receiving and no touchdowns.