AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Andrew Berry, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns

The status of Bengals’ veteran DE Trey Hendrickson remains up in the air as he demands a new contract or trade. Zac Taylor highly praised Hendrickson for his impact on their defense and said they will continue working through the negotiation process with him.
“Very consistent. Not just two years, four years for us, and I think he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Teams have to devote a lot of attention to him as they start their game plan each week. He’s been a guy who works his tail off day in and day out 365 days a year, which I can respect and appreciate. We’ll just continue to work through the process with Trey.”
The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and have a number of different directions they can go. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says they are still working through the decision at that pick, and he plans to use all the time to ensure they make the right pick.
“I would say we’re still working through it. There are a bunch of players that we like at the top of the draft,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “We continue to do our work on them, and I would say including quarterbacks. So, that’s part of what next week and the next couple of weeks are about: figuring all that out. The good thing is we still have time. We have a month. It’s a big decision, so there’s no sense in rushing it. We’re going to use all the time that we have to make the best decision for the organization.”
Cleveland traded for QB Kenny Pickett, who is currently the only signal caller on the roster. Berry outlined Pickett’s profile and why they felt a change to the Browns could help his career going forward.
“With Kenny, a young player, we spent a good amount of time with him during the pre-draft process when he came out. Feel like he’s a good decision maker. He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He’s very mobile and we think that his relative strengths are something that fit well with the offense that we’re putting into place for this upcoming year. We do think that there’s a pretty credible path for him to continue to improve and take a step forward, and I think you’ve seen that with players that they get into maybe new or sometimes maybe better environments for their particular path and their career.”
The Browns also signed G Teven Jenkins despite Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller being the clear-cut starters at guard. Berry cited their desire for depth on the offensive line as why they went after a talented player without a clear path to playing time.
“We felt like this was a 27-year-old, very talented player, who obviously has played a number of quality snaps at guard. He’s played tackle before. We always believe in investing in the line of scrimmage. We always believe in being deep in the O-line, and it was just as simple as, like, this is too good of a player and too good of value to pass up. Let’s add him to our roster, and then we’ll figure it out from there.”
- Browns GM Andrew Berry said Penn State’s Abdul Carter’s injuries are not a concern and would not preclude them from drafting him. (Chris Easterling)
- Berry said all possibilities remain open with the No. 2 pick and they’re still doing their due diligence. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Berry said he expects G Wyatt Teller to be on the roster this season despite the signing of G Teven Jenkins. (Cabot)
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on QB Kenny Pickett: “Very excited about Kenny. We’ve had him up into our building and (liked) just the brief time talking to him, understanding what he knows about this game and how he’s been coached. I caught up with some of his former coaches in Philly and they filled me in on the type of person, type of player he is. So excited for Kenny and the opportunity to see what he’s capable of. He’s got the right makeup for it.” (Zac Jackson)
- Stefanski said the Browns won’t hold another private workout with a QB after Shedeur Sanders, meaning they have done so with Sanders, Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and Jalen Milroe. (Tony Grossi)
- He confirmed that the team will have dinner with Sanders in connection with his pro day and is excited to see him throw in person. (Cabot)
- Stefanski announced joint practices with the Panthers and Eagles in Weeks 1 and 2 of the preseason. (Cabot)
- Tony Grossi spoke to two Browns officials, who laughed off the sightings of QB Kirk Cousins in the Cleveland area, with the officials adding they have no idea why he was in town.
- Maryland WR Tai Felton met with the Browns in the lead-up to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)
