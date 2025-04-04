AFC Notes: Trey Hendrickson, Andrew Berry, Kenny Pickett, Bengals, Browns

Bengals

The status of Bengals’ veteran DE Trey Hendrickson remains up in the air as he demands a new contract or trade. Zac Taylor highly praised Hendrickson for his impact on their defense and said they will continue working through the negotiation process with him.

“Very consistent. Not just two years, four years for us, and I think he’s one of the premier pass rushers in this league,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s site. “Teams have to devote a lot of attention to him as they start their game plan each week. He’s been a guy who works his tail off day in and day out 365 days a year, which I can respect and appreciate. We’ll just continue to work through the process with Trey.”

Browns

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and have a number of different directions they can go. Cleveland GM Andrew Berry says they are still working through the decision at that pick, and he plans to use all the time to ensure they make the right pick.

“I would say we’re still working through it. There are a bunch of players that we like at the top of the draft,” Berry said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s website. “We continue to do our work on them, and I would say including quarterbacks. So, that’s part of what next week and the next couple of weeks are about: figuring all that out. The good thing is we still have time. We have a month. It’s a big decision, so there’s no sense in rushing it. We’re going to use all the time that we have to make the best decision for the organization.”

Cleveland traded for QB Kenny Pickett, who is currently the only signal caller on the roster. Berry outlined Pickett’s profile and why they felt a change to the Browns could help his career going forward.

“With Kenny, a young player, we spent a good amount of time with him during the pre-draft process when he came out. Feel like he’s a good decision maker. He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He’s very mobile and we think that his relative strengths are something that fit well with the offense that we’re putting into place for this upcoming year. We do think that there’s a pretty credible path for him to continue to improve and take a step forward, and I think you’ve seen that with players that they get into maybe new or sometimes maybe better environments for their particular path and their career.”

The Browns also signed G Teven Jenkins despite Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller being the clear-cut starters at guard. Berry cited their desire for depth on the offensive line as why they went after a talented player without a clear path to playing time.

“We felt like this was a 27-year-old, very talented player, who obviously has played a number of quality snaps at guard. He’s played tackle before. We always believe in investing in the line of scrimmage. We always believe in being deep in the O-line, and it was just as simple as, like, this is too good of a player and too good of value to pass up. Let’s add him to our roster, and then we’ll figure it out from there.”

Browns