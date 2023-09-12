Bengals Cut OT La’el Collins From PUP List

According to Field Yates, the Bengals have released RT La’el Collins from the PUP list.

He had been working his way back from a torn ACL but is now free to sign with any team.

The move should save the Bengals about $6.5 million in cap space. The team also cut DT Tautala Pesefea from injured reserve.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.