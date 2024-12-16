Bengals DE Sam Hubbard Out For Season With PCL Injury

Per Ben Baby, Bengals DE Sam Hubbard told reporters after the win over the Titans that he feared he sustained a PCL injury.

Jeremy Fowler later confirmed that Hubbard will indeed be out for the remainder of the season. It is likely that the Bengals will be placing him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Hubbard, 29, was selected by the Bengals in the third round out of Ohio State in 2018.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,389,200 contract that included a $929,200 signing bonus when he signed a four-year, $40 million extension.

In 2024, Hubbard appeared in 13 games for the Bengals and recorded 41 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one touchdown catch.

We will have more on Hubbard as it becomes available.