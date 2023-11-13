Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson To Miss Time With Hyperextended Knee

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee when Texans WR Noah Brown fell into him.

Hendrickson is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury, but the hope is that this will be a “short-term absence.”

Hendrickson, 28, was selected with the No. 103 overall pick by the Saints out of Florida Atlantic in 2017. He finished his four-year rookie contract worth $3,106,288, which included a signing bonus of $706,284.

Hendrickson then signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Bengals back in 2021 and went on to appear in the Super Bowl for the team. Cincinnati signed him to a one-year extension through 2025 this past July.

In 2023, Hendrickson has appeared in nine games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.