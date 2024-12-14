Bengals Make Four Roster Moves

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have signed QB Logan Woodside from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

In correspondence, the Bengals have placed LB Joe Bachie on injured reserve. Additionally, the Bengals elevated K Cade York and OT Andrew Coker from the practice squad for Week 15 against the Titans.

Woodside, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2,529,996 contract that included a $69,996 signing bonus but was waived by the Bengals as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.

Woodside was on and off of the Titans practice squad before returning to Tennessee in 2019. He wound up being among Tennessee’s roster cuts but was brought back and added to their practice squad before re-signing to a futures deal in January 2020.

He remained with the Titans for most of the 2022 season but was eventually signed off their practice squad by the Falcons in November. Woodside signed with the Bengals as a free agent in 2024 and joined the practice squad after being among the final roster cuts.

For his career, Woodside has appeared in 13 games and recorded four completions on seven attempts for 34 yards.