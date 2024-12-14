AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bengals

Browns

Despite a 3-10 record, Browns RB Nick Chubb has no plans to end his season after returning from a brutal knee injury last season. Chubb talked about getting the most out of the final games and his desire to remain in Cleveland for the remainder of his career.

“I have a long way to go before I shut anything down,” Chubb said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “So I mean, every time I go out there, it’s practice reps, game reps, it’s me just getting better physically, mentally, all around, so I’m nowhere near shutting it down. Not even a thought.”

“I would say it’s important. I started here. I’d like to finish here,” Chubb said. “Cleveland just means a lot to me. Everything we’ve been through, ups and downs, but I’m proud to be drafted here.”

  • Browns TE David Njoku noted his hamstring is tight and he will be a game-time decision for Sunday. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply