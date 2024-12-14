AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, George Pickens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor ruled out DT Sheldon Rankins and LT Orlando Brown Jr. for Week 15 but added that Brown will not be shut down. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Despite a 3-10 record, Browns RB Nick Chubb has no plans to end his season after returning from a brutal knee injury last season. Chubb talked about getting the most out of the final games and his desire to remain in Cleveland for the remainder of his career.

“I have a long way to go before I shut anything down,” Chubb said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “So I mean, every time I go out there, it’s practice reps, game reps, it’s me just getting better physically, mentally, all around, so I’m nowhere near shutting it down. Not even a thought.”

“I would say it’s important. I started here. I’d like to finish here,” Chubb said. “Cleveland just means a lot to me. Everything we’ve been through, ups and downs, but I’m proud to be drafted here.”

Browns TE David Njoku noted his hamstring is tight and he will be a game-time decision for Sunday. (Scott Petrak)

Steelers

Steelers WR George Pickens (hamstring) will not play Week 15 against the Eagles, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

(hamstring) will not play Week 15 against the Eagles, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks this season has put Steelers OC Arthur Smith back on the map as a potential head coaching candidate, even if it takes until 2026. Smith’s success with QB Russell Wilson could earn him some interviews.