Bengals DT D.J. Reader To Miss Extended Time With Knee Injury

According to Kelsey Conway, the Bengals are expected to be without DT D.J. Reader for an extended period of time after he hurt his knee against the Jets in Week 3.

Reader left the game but was in good spirits after and appeared to dodge a more serious injury. Conway says Reader should be back at some point this season but not until after a lengthy absence.

Mike Garafolo adds it could be more than a month, which would suggest a stint on injured reserve is possible.

Reader, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.55 million contract with the Texans.

The Bengals signed Reader to a four-year, $53 million deal as an unrestricted free agent in 2020. He’s due base salaries of $9 million and $11 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2022, Reader has appeared in three games for the Bengals and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 1 interior defender out of 120 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Reader as the news is available.