Bengals Elevate Two Players For Season-Opener

The Cincinnati Bengals officially elevated LB Joe Giles-Harris and TE Tanner Hudson to their active roster for Week 1’s season opener against the Buccaneers.

Giles-Harris, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Duke in 2019. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract.

However, Jacksonville elected to waive Giles-Harris in 2021, and he eventually signed on with the Bills. He bounced on and off Buffalo’s practice squad for two years before joining the Patriots in August of 2023.

He spent two years on the practice squad before being cut after a brief appearance with the Patriots and subsequently rejoined the Jaguars. Giles-Harris signed a contract with the Bengals back in 2025.

In 2025, Giles-Harris appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and recorded 27 tackles and two pass defenses.