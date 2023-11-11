Bengals Elevate WRs Stanley Morgan & Shedrick Jackson

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have elevated wide receivers Stanley Morgan and Shedrick Jackson.

Morgan, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals and has been on and off of the team’s roster ever since.

In 2021, Morgan appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.

In 2022, Morgan appeared in 14 games for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.

