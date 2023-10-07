Bengals Elevating WR Kwamie Lassiter II

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they have activated WR Kwamie Lassiter II for Week 5.

We have elevated WR Kwamie Lassiter II from the practice squad to the active roster. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 7, 2023

Lassiter, 25, went undrafted out of Kansas back in 2022 before catching on with the Bengals. He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was signed back to the practice squad.

He is the son of the late former NFL S Kwamie Lassiter, who passed away in 2019 after suffering a heart attack while working out.

In 2022, Lassiter appeared in one game for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.