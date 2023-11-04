Bengals Elevating WR Stanley Morgan

The Bengals announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Stanley Morgan for Week 9.

We have elevated WR Stanley Morgan from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow’s game against Buffalo. 🔗: https://t.co/WoJqJu7tPj pic.twitter.com/a2w8TjqoiO — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 4, 2023

Morgan, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bengals and has been on and off of the team’s roster ever since.

In 2021, Morgan appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught two passes for 11 yards and no touchdowns.

In 2022, Morgan appeared in 14 games for the Bengals but did not record any statistics.