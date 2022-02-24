Bengals Expected To Have Interest In Ravens Free Agent C Bradley Bozeman

Aaron Wilson, citing league sources, reports that the Bengals are expected to be among multiple NFL teams with interest in Ravens free agent C Bradley Bozeman this offseason.

The Bengals figure to be in the market for offensive line help this offseason and have the cap space to add some help up front for QB Joe Burrow, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Prior reports said that the Ravens were interested in signing Bozeman to a long-term deal, so it remains to be seen whether he’ll hit the open market next month.

Bozeman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Bozeman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 11 center out of 39 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.