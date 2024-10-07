Bengals Fear Torn ACL For CB Daxton Hill

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals fear CB Daxton Hill suffered a torn ACL, which would knock him out for the rest of the season.

He suffered a non-contact injury in Week 5 and was quickly ruled out with a knee injury.

The on-field test for a torn ACL is usually reliable, so while Hill hasn’t had an MRI yet, the likelihood is the scan will confirm the diagnosis.

It’s a big loss for Cincinnati’s already beleaguered defense, as Hill had been playing well after moving from safety to corner this offseason. The former first-round pick faces a nine-to-12-month recovery timeline to return in 2025.

Hill, 24, was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The Bengals used the No. 31 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $11,667,014 contract that includes a $5,665,101 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Hill appeared in five games for the Bengals and recorded 24 tackles and one sack in four starts.