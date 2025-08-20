Bengals G Cordell Volson Undergoing Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

Bengals HC Zac Taylor announced that G Cordell Volson is scheduled to undergo shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the entire season, per Paul Dehner Jr.

Cincinnati will subsequently place him on injured reserve soon.

Volson, 26, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2022 draft out of North Dakota State. He signed a four-year, $4.3 million rookie deal through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $1.5 million after accepting a $1.056 million pay cut in May.

In 2024, Volson appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and made 15 starts. He was graded as the 78th-best guard out of 136 by PFF.