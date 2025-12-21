Bengals HC Zac Taylor Likely Back For 2026 Season

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that there are no signs that the Bengals are planning major changes as it pertains to their coaching staff, despite the fact that the team will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.

As of now, Pelissero says that all indications are that HC Zac Taylor will return for the 2027 season.

Taylor has two years remaining on his contract and reportedly has the belief of owner Mike Brown.

One change to watch for Cincinnati, per Pelissero, is defensive coordinator Al Golden, considering that his unit ranks as one of the worst in the NFL.

Taylor, 42, began his coaching career at Texas A&M back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He was later hired by the Dolphins as their assistant QBs coach in 2012 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

The University of Cincinnati hired Taylor as their QBs coach/offensive coordinator for the 2016 season and he later joined the Rams as their assistant WRs coach in 2017. Taylor was promoted to QBs coach in 2018 and then hired by the Bengals as their head coach in 2019.

Cincinnati signed Taylor to an extension through 2026 following the 2022 season.

During his seven years, Taylor has compiled a record of 50-61-1 (44.7 percent), which includes two AFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.