Bengals Hosted DL Tarell Basham & Kentavius Street For Visits

Field Yates reports that the Bengals brought in free agent DL Tarell Basham and DT Kentavius Street for visits on Monday.

Basham, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets and played out his four-year, $3.35 million contract.

He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021. Dallas elected to waive him late last season and he joined the Titans soon after.

In 2022, Basham appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and Titans, recording five tackles and sacks.

Street, 26, was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the 49ers. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,070,200 rookie contract that included a $610,200 signing bonus.

The Saints signed Street to a one-year contract last year.

In 2022, Street appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 29 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a pass defense.