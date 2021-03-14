Bengals Hosting CB A.J. Bouye For Visit

Mike Klis reports that free agent CB A.J. Bouye is scheduled to visit with the Bengals.

Bouye recently visited with the Raiders, but left Las Vegas without an agreement in place.

It’s worth mentioning that signing Bouye to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Bouye, 29, wound up signing on with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of UCF back in 2013. He returned to the Texans on a one-year, $1.671 million restricted contract in 2016.

Bouye later departed for a five-year, $67.5 million with the Jaguars. However, Jacksonville opted to trade him to the Broncos last offseason. He was set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2021 when he was released by the Broncos

In 2020, Bouye appeared in seven games for the Broncos and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and six passes defended.