Bengals Hosting DT Montravius Adams For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, veteran DT Montravius Adams is visiting the Bengals today.

He was released earlier this offseason by the division rival Steelers.

Adams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Packers back in 2017. He finished his four-year, $3.26 million rookie contract and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed with the Patriots.

New England cut him coming out of the preseason. From there, Adams signed on with the Saints and was on and off of their roster before the Steelers signed him to their active roster.

Adams returned to the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million deal for the 2022 season and signed another two-year contract with Pittsburgh before the 2024 season. He was going into the second year of that deal when the Steelers cut him in April.

In 2024, Adams appeared in 11 games for Pittsburgh, recording 14 tackles and one sack.