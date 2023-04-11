Bengals Hosting UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson For Visit

According to Albert Breer, the Bengals are hosting UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for a visit.

Thompson-Robinson has a ton of starting experience in college and is generally viewed as a potential Day 3 pick in the draft.

Breer says the Bengals are hoping to hit on a rookie quarterback as a backup to starting QB Joe Burrow, who’s due for a massive raise at some point this offseason.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Thompson-Robinson, 23, was a five-year starter at UCLA. He was twice named second-team All-Pac 12 and honorable mention all-conference once.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 12 quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.

During his five-year college career, Thompson Robinson appeared in 50 games and made 48 starts. He completed 63.3 percent of his pass attempts for 10,710 yards, 88 touchdowns and 36 interceptions. He also added 470 rush attempts for 1,827 yards and 28 additional touchdowns.