Bengals LB Jordan Evans Out For Season With Torn ACL

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Bengals’ LB Jordan Evans suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Evans was seriously injured on a kickoff near the end of the first half against the Packers and was carted off the field.

Evans, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $156,506.

He finished out his rookie deal and was set to test free agency for the first time in his career before deciding to remain with the Bengals for another year.

In 2021, Evans has appeared in five games for the Bengals, recording five tackles.

We will have more news on Evans’ injury when it becomes available.