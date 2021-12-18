Bengals Make Five Moves, Including Activating CB Trae Waynes

The Bengals announced five roster moves on Saturday, including the activation of CB Trae Waynes and G D’Ante Smith from injured reserve. The team is also elevating LB Austin Calitro, WR Trent Taylor, and LB Keandre Jones from the practice squad.

– Elevated LB Austin Calitro, WR Trent Taylor & LB Keandre Jones to the active roster for tomorrow’s game. 📰: https://t.co/pjTqszhmTv — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 18, 2021

Waynes, 29, is a former first-round pick out of Michigan State by the Vikings in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $12.944 million rookie contract when the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option.

Waynes made a base salary of $9,069,000 for the 2019 season under his fifth-year option. He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Bengals.

However, injuries have limited him to just two games in two years for Cincinnati so far.

In 2021, Waynes has appeared in two games for the Bengals and recorded five total tackles, no sacks, no interceptions, and no pass defenses.