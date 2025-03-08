Bengals Re-Signing TE Mike Gesicki To Three-Year, $25.5M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Bengals are re-signing TE Mike Gesicki to a three-year, $25.5 million deal.

Gesicki, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He finished the final year of his four-year, $6,611,924 rookie contract that included a $2,888,962 signing bonus and was franchise tagged by Miami.

He earned $10.9 million fully guaranteed in 2022 under the franchise tag.

Gesicki was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year deal with the Patriots worth up to $9 million. After playing out that deal, he signed another one-year contract worth $3.5 million with the Bengals in 2024.

In 2024, Gesicki appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 65 receptions on 83 targets for 665 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 -2025 Free Agents list.