Bengals Not Interested In Wink Martindale

Paul Dehner Jr. clarifies that the Bengals don’t have any interest in Michigan DC Wink Martindale for their defensive coordinator job.

Martindale was connected to Cincinnati this morning but Dehner notes there’s an unfriendly history between the longtime coach and the organization that ruled him out as an option.

Cincinnati is conducting a search to replace longtime DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired earlier this month.

Martindale, 61, began his coaching career in 1986 as the defensive coordinator at Defiance. He later took his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders in 2004.

After a few years with the Broncos, Martindale joined the Ravens as their linebackers coach and was eventually promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018. He agreed to a three-year extension in 2020. However, he and the Ravens mutually parted ways after the 2021 season.

Martindale joined the Giants as their defensive coordinator for the 2022 season. However, he resigned from the job after two seasons.

In 2023, the Giants defense ranked No. 27 in yards allowed, No. 26 in points allowed, No. 29 in rushing yards allowed and No. 19 in passing yards allowed.