Bengals Officially Announce Four Coaching Hires Including LB Coach James Bettcher

The Bengals confirmed they have hired James Bettcher to their coaching staff to work with the linebackers.

UPDATE: We've announced the hiring of three assistant coaches — linebackers coach James Bettcher, secondary/cornerbacks coach Charles Burks and assistant offensive line coach Derek Frazier. In addition, Jordan Kovacs has been promoted to assistant linebackers coach. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 22, 2022

The Bengals also announced the hire of CB coach Charles Burks and assistant DL coach Derek Frazier. Cincinnati also promoted defensive QC coach Jordan Kovacs to assistant LB coach.

Bettcher, 43, began his coaching career at Saints Francis (IN) in 2004 as their special teams coordinator/DL coach. He later worked for Bowling Green, North Carolina, Ball State and New Hampshire before the Colts hired him as their outside linebackers coach in 2012.

He followed Bruce Arians to Arizona in 2013 to become the Cardinals’ outside linebackers coach he was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2015, replacing Todd Bowles.

The Giants hired Bettcher in 2018 before replacing him after the 2020 season. He was hired as a senior defensive assistant for the 49ers last year.