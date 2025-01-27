Bengals Officially Hire Jerry Montgomery & Mike Hodges

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Monday that they’ve officially hired Jerry Montgomery as defensive line coach/run game coordinator and Mike Hodges as linebackers coach.

The Bengals are reworking their defensive coaching staff after the decision to move on from Lou Anarumo this offseason.

Cincinnati has replaced Anarumo as defensive coordinator with Notre Dame’s Al Golden.

Montgomery, 45, began his college coaching career at North Iowa Community College in 2005 as their defensive coordinator before joining North Iowa as its defensive tackles ciach in 2006, earning a promotion to defensive line coach the following two years. He became Wyoming’s DL coach in 2009-2010.

Indiana hired him as their DT coach the following year and landed a job as Michigan’s DL coach in 2011-2012. After two years as Oklahoma’s DL coach, he became a Packers’ assistant from 2015-2017, earning a promotion to Green Bay’s DL coach until 2023.

He signed on as the Packers’ DL coach in 2024.