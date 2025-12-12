Bengals Officially Rule Out WR Tee Higgins For Week 15

The Cincinnati Bengals officially ruled out WR Tee Higgins for Week 15.

Cincinnati also listed S PJ Jules as doubtful.

It’s an unfortunate turn for Higgins, now having missed two of the last three games due to a concussion. Higgins initially suffered the injury in Week 13 against the Ravens, but was able to return for their following game against the Bills. However, he aggravated his head injury last Sunday.

Higgins, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished the final year of a four-year, $8,686,785 rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,993,000 in 2023.

He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him, which cost the team around $21.8 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Cincinnati then signed Higgins to a four-year, $115 million deal that made him a top-five receiver in terms of salary.

In 2025, Higgins has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded 40 receptions for 575 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.