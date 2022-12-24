Bengals OT La’el Collins Ruled Out With Left Knee Injury

The Bengals announced that OT La’el Collins has been ruled out with a left knee injury he sustained against the Patriots on Saturday.

.@KetteringHealth Injury Update: OT La'el Collins has a left knee injury. He has been declared out. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 24, 2022

Collins, 29, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 14 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We will have more news on Collins as it becomes available.