Bengals Place CB Darius Phillips On IR, Sign P Drue Chrisman To PS

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve and signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.

Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract.

Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.