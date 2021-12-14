Bengals Place CB Darius Phillips On IR, Sign P Drue Chrisman To PS

Nate Bouda
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve placed CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve and signed P Drue Chrisman to their practice squad.

Here’s the Bengals updated practice squad:

  1. DB Trayvon Henderson
  2. LB Keandre Jones
  3. TE Thaddeus Moss 
  4. TE Mason Schreck
  5. DE Noah Spence
  6. G Keaton Sutherland 
  7. WR Trent Taylor
  8. RB Pooka Williams
  9. NT Renell Wren
  10. DT Mike Daniels
  11. QB Jake Browning
  12. C Lamont Gaillard
  13. DB Holton Hill
  14. RB Elijah Holyfield
  15. LB Austin Calitro
  16. P Drue Chrisman

Phillips, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $2,720,000 contract.

Phillips will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Phillips has appeared in 12 games for the Bengals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.

