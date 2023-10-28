Bengals Place RB Chase Brown On IR

The Bengals announced they are placing rookie RB Chase Brown on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury.

We have placed HB Chase Brown on the Reserve/Injured list with a hamstring injury. 🔗: https://t.co/4u2iwUKBFX pic.twitter.com/MSG1XpxUin — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 28, 2023

Brown, 23, was a fifth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 Draft out of Illinois.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $4.13 million. Brown is the identical twin brother of Eagles S Sydney Brown, who was also his teammate at Illinois.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in two games for the Bengals and carried the ball twice for six total yards.

We will have more news on Brown as it becomes available.