Bengals Place WR Charlie Jones On Injured Reserve

According to Field Yates, the Bengals placed rookie WR Charlie Jones on their injured reserve.

Jones, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.52 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Jones has appeared in three games and recorded one reception for six yards, to go along with eight punt returns for 150 yards and one touchdown.