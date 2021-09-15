Bengals Promote WR Trenton Irwin, Sign S Sean Davis To PS

The Bengals announced they have promoted WR Trenton Irwin to the active roster and signed S Sean Davis to the resulting vacancy on the practice squad.

— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 15, 2021

– Placed S Ricardo Allen on the Reserve/Injured list.

– Signed WR Trenton Irwin from the practice squad to the active roster.

– Signed S Sean Davis to the practice squad. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 15, 2021

Irwin takes the place of S Ricardo Allen on the active roster, who is going on injured reserve.

Irwin, 25, originally signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Dolphins coming out of the preseason and later signed on to the Bengals’ practice squad.

Cincinnati brought Irwin back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him coming out of the preseason. The Bengals re-signed him to the practice squad.

For his career, Irwin has appeared in two games for the Bengals and caught one pass for five yards.

During his four-year college career, Irwin caught 152 passes for 1,738 yards and five touchdowns in 48 career games.