Bengals Put DT Larry Ogunjobi On IR, Activate OL Xavier Su’a-Filo

The Cincinnati Bengals announced they placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on injured reserve and returned OL Xavier Su’a-Filo from injured reserve.

We've made the following roster moves:

– Placed DT Larry Ogunjobi on the Reserve/Injured list.

– Returned G Xavier Su’a-Filo to the active roster from the Reserve/Injured list. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 17, 2022

Ogunjobi, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.90 million contract and made a base salary of $997,794 for the 2020 season.

Ogunjobi was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason.

In 2021, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 49 tackles and 7 sacks.