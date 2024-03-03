Bengals QB Joe Burrow Expects To Be Medically Cleared In May

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said during a recent interview that he expects to be medically cleared by the middle of May after undergoing surgery to repair torn ligaments in his wrist back in November.

“I think middle of May is when I am expecting to kind of be cleared for full contact and everything,” Burrow told Ben Baby of ESPN. “Over the next month [to] month and a half, we’ll kind of decide all those things.”

Burrow, 27, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

He sustained a season-ending wrist injury against the Ravens that required surgery back in November and has a history of dealing with injuries since entering the league.

In 2023, Burrow appeared in 10 games for the Bengals and completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 31 carries for 88 yards.

We will have more news on Burrow as it becomes available.