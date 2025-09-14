Bengals QB Joe Burrow Ruled Out With Toe Injury

UPDATE:

The Bengals officially ruled Burrow out due to his injury. Jeremy Rauch reports that the team believes Burrow has turf toe with some torn ligaments, which could cause him to miss several weeks.

UPDATE:

According to Joe Danneman, Burrow had an MRI taken and was using a one-legged scooter with his left leg propped up so as not to put any weight on it.

The Bengals announced that QB Joe Burrow is questionable to return with a toe injury sustained in the first half.

QB Joe Burrow has a left toe injury. His return is questionable. pic.twitter.com/QVb3X5hi4c — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 14, 2025

He was carried to the locker room from the medical tent after going down awkwardly and appeared to struggle putting pressure on his foot.

Burrow, 28, was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020 by the Bengals out of LSU. He signed a four-year, $36,190,137 rookie contract that includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus.

Burrow was set to earn a base salary of $1,010,000 in 2023. The Bengals already picked up his fifth-year option for the 2024 season when they signed him to a record five-year, $275 million extension.

In 2024, Burrow appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and completed 70.6 percent of his passes for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns, and nine interceptions to go along with 42 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Burrow as the news becomes available.