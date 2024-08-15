Bengals RB Chris Evans Suffered Torn Patellar Tendon

Bengals RB Chris Evans suffered a torn Patellar Tendon during Thursday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season, according to Jordan Schultz.

Evans was taking first team reps in camp and was competing with RB Zack Moss for the starting position.

Evans, 26, was drafted by the Bengals in the sixth round of the 2021 draft and signed a four-year, $3.65 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Evans appeared in eight games for the Bengals and tallied two rushes for 12 yards.