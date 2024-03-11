Bengals Re-Sign TE Drew Sample To Three-Year, $10.5M Deal

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, the Bengals are re-signing TE Drew Sample on a three-year deal.

Cincinnati announced Sample’s new contract on social media.

Pen to paper 📝 We have re-signed TE Drew Sample to a three-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/WMi6qEf33f — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 11, 2024

Baby later added the deal has a value of $10.5 million in total.

Sample, 27, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals out of Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $5.5 million with Cincinnati.

Sample re-signed with the Bengals last offseason on a one-year, $1.2 million deal.

In 2023, Sample appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and caught 22 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.