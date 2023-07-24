Bengals Re-Sign TE Mitchell Wilcox & Place Him On Active/PUP List

The Cincinnati Bengals announced on Monday that they have re-signed TE Mitchell Wilcox and are placing him on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Wilcox, 26, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida back in 2019. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilcox was activated for the final game of the 2020 season but recorded no statistics. He failed to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2021 and was placed on the practice squad before eventually being added to the active roster. Cincinnati re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

In 2022, Wilcox appeared in 16 games and recorded 17 receptions on 18 targets, recording 139 receptions (8.2 YPC) and one touchdown.